Canada Supports On-Demand Transit Services in Tecumseh
Government of Canada Supports On-Demand Transit Services in Tecumseh. Today, Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh, joined Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara to announce $27,150 in funding for a one year pilot project for On Demand Transit in the Town of Tecumseh. The funding comes from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative (CHCI) and will be used for software and implementation of the pilot project.bizxmagazine.com
Comments / 0