Canada Supports On-Demand Transit Services in Tecumseh

Love it or hate it, there are two things about ride-hailing which are hard to dispute: on the one hand, the concept of on-demand taxis, quickly ordered and paid for by app, has proven a hugely disruptive force in the mobility ecosystem, changing the way many people move around. On the other hand—or indeed, as a consequence of this—the big services have provoked serious ire, riling the likes of traditional taxi firms, city planners and its own gig economy workers, and no doubt giving the incumbent automakers food for thought on how mobility services are changing perceptions on car ownership.