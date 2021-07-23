Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Gunnison River Valley, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Upper Gunnison River Valley; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 341 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pitkin, or 25 miles east of Gunnison, moving southwest at 15 mph. Half inch hail, winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rainfall will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pitkin, Waunita Hot Spgs and Ohio.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0