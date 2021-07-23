Special Weather Statement issued for Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY UNTIL 430 PM MDT At 341 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Leadville, or 53 miles north of Decker Burn Scar, moving north at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Leadville and Leadville North.alerts.weather.gov
