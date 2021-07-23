Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-24 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Wayne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES SOUTHWESTERN CHOCTAW...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND WAYNE COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 441 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located just north of Waynesboro, moving southeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Clara, Millry, Buckatunna and Silas.alerts.weather.gov
