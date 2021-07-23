Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Essex; Middlesex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ESSEX AND NORTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX COUNTIES At 541 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Topsfield, or near Danvers, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. Quarter size hail was reported in Merrimac around 509 PM from this severe storm. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Peabody, Beverly, North Andover, Danvers, North Reading, Ipswich, Lynnfield, Middleton, Georgetown, Boxford, Hamilton, Topsfield, Rowley and Wenham. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH