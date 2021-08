Career Development provides comprehensive career assistance to our Eagle student family and alumni. Our services incorporate leading practices to guide you through all stages of your career development and progression, from that first big decision of choosing your major and finding on-campus employment, building experience with internships, to searching for and landing your first big job offer. Think of us as your coaches--cheering you on and offering you support, tools, and guidance to help you along the way. There are lots of ways to engage with us. Take a look around to find your best options for getting started.