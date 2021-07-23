Cancel
Texas State

Remembering some big Mizzou games vs. Texas, OU as each eyes jump from Big 12 to SEC

By Briar Napier
Kansas City Star
 8 days ago

A decade after the University of Missouri jumped first, Texas and Oklahoma reportedly are moving closer to leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference. Some key details are yet to be worked out, such as division of broadcast-rights deals and the securing of requisite support from current member schools, but if it happens — and it’s looking ever more likely that it will — adding the financial might of two of the biggest brands in collegiate athletics will solidify the new SEC as its most powerful iteration yet.

