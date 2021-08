MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An attack outside a night spot has left a young man dead and his family pleading for answers. Twenty-five-year-old Awwal Ladipo died two days after a fight in north Minneapolis. Police say an argument turned violent when someone hit Ladipo, knocking him to the ground. Born in Nigeria and raised in Canada, the St. Cloud State University graduate was respected by many. Pictures of Awwal Ladipo captured the quiet confidence of a young man with big plans. “Gentle, easy going, respectful, very educated and well-mannered,” parent Antinuke Ladipo said. “He loves to help and has brought so many of his...