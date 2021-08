The Indianola City Council approved the withdrawal of a development agreement between the city and Johansen Enterprises at their meeting Monday, the old plan for the Fox Run Two development that would build a combination of single family homes and duplexes and a dedication of parkland to the city. City Manager Ryan Waller tells KNIA News the development plan being withdrawn was a good thing, as the plan required the costly relocation of sanitary sewer lines, but the developer went back and redrew the plans that would provide more park space to the city and not require the new sewer costs. Waller also said the council is now awaiting the new plans, which will be a big benefit to the city.