Nationals’ Strasburg still dealing with neck discomfort

Scherzer won't make his scheduled start Saturday against the Orioles due to mild discomfort in his right tricep, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. While the issue has been described as "mild" and the Nationals are hoping Scherzer can avoid a trip to the injured list and merely delay his start by a few days, it's hard to spin an arm injury for a pitcher as anything short of very worrisome. Losing Scherzer for an extended period would be a massive blow to the Nationals' already dwindling playoff hopes, as he's been excellent thus far in his age-36 campaign, cruising to a 2.83 ERA and 35.1 percent strikeout rate. The injury reportedly occurred while hitting, not pitching, which could give some reason for optimism, but whether or not he can indeed avoid the injured list should become clear within the next few days. Jon Lester will start in his place Saturday.