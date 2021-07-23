Cancel
MLB

Nationals’ Strasburg still dealing with neck discomfort

By NOAH TRISTER
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Stephen Strasburg felt some discomfort in his neck after a recent bullpen session, and Washington manager Dave Martinez said Friday the Nationals are trying to figure out what to do next. “We backed him down again,” Martinez said. “I know they’re going to look at some different...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

