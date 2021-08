TikTok adds more excitement to the already fun-filled social media space. The app offers you the opportunity to be a spectator, performer, or even both. But it’s all fun and games on TikTok until your account gets hacked. If you're not careful, you could compromise your security on the platform. So, how can hackers get into your TikTok account? What can you do to keep them at arm's length? Let's take a look.