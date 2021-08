Dungeons & Dragons has opted not to move forward with five subclasses that could be used by multiple player classes in their upcoming book Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos. Lead rules designer Jeremy Crawford confirmed that they had scrapped the subclasses, each of which corresponded to one of the magical school of Strixhaven's five colleges, during a Wizards of the Coast media event earlier this week. "The Unearthed Arcana playtest did the job we asked it to do," Crawford said. "Occasionally, we put some very experimental things in front of D&D fans and ask them if they want to see more of it. In this case, the very simple answer was 'No.'