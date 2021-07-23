Zonta Club of Ogdensburg holds Rose Day Dinner
Zonta Club of Ogdensburg held its Rose Day Dinner celebration recently at the Gran View Restaurant in Ogdensburg. Seated in the front is Zonta Club of Ogdensburg President Gloria McLear, Standing, from the left, are Zonta Club of Ogdensburg Past President Sherin Cunningham, Rose Day Honoree Marsha Snyder, Zonta Club of Ogdensburg Vice President Angela LaJoy, Rose Day Honoree Maureen McNally, Rose Day Honoree Penny Kerfien and Zonta Club of Ogdensburg Past President Paula Jacques. Photo Submitted by Past President Tracie Kroeger.www.northcountrynow.com
Comments / 0