The Linda Lindas have released "Oh!", their first new studio single since taking the world by storm with their live performance of "Racist, Sexist Boy." It's a revved-up, super catchy dose of poppy garage punk, and it reminds you that The Linda Lindas have much more to them than one moment of virality. They're here to stay, and "Oh!" is just the latest song to prove it. Listen below and stay tuned for the video, which is coming soon.