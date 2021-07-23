Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bergen County, NJ

Westchester Delivery Driver Gets Four Years In Prison For Seeking Sex With Bergen 'Girl,' 14

By Jerry DeMarco
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNXsx_0b6ANXOd00
Cuffs Photo Credit: creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

A takeout food delivery driver from Westchester who was arrested when he showed up at a Bergen County home for sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl was sentenced Friday to four years in state prison.

Jacob Smith, 28, used the name “LaidbackJay” to connect on the online app with what turned out to be an undercover detective posing as an underage girl.

Smith ended up becoming one of seven men from New York State taken into custody after travelling to the house being used by local and state authorities in what was known as “Operation Home Alone.”

Before showing up, Smith “expressed interest numerous times in taking the ‘child’s’ virginity” during chats, a criminal complaint says.

He also “sent numerous pictures of his genitalia, including a masturbation video” and described “sex acts he would like to perform on the child,” it says.

“[D]on’t you wanna learn to s*ck and ride this,” he wrote, referring to a photo of his penis.

Smith “also directed the child to insert her finger into her vagina and masturbate.”

He showed up at the undisclosed location used by investigators and was arrested at 9:45 p.m. April 13, 2019.

Rather than face trial, Smith took a deal from prosecutors, pleading guilty last October to second-degree luring.

He was sentenced in Superior Court in Hackensack on Friday to the plea-bargained four-year prison term, lifetime parole supervision and the requirement that he register as a Megan’s Law sex offender.

“Operation Home Alone” was led by the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey State Police, and New Jersey Regional Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The men arrested ordinarily reached out on various social platforms, including Grindr, Tinder, MeetMe and Adam4Adam. Even though the undercover investigators identified themselves as underage girls or boys, the defendants used sexual language and pressed for meetings to have sex, authorities said.

Altogether, 16 men were arrested in “Operation Home Alone,” which was one of three operations conducted in 2018 and 2019 in Bergen, Ocean and Somerset counties.

Another 21 were arrested in a child porn roundup dubbed “Operation Screen Capture” and 31 more were accused of exploiting children in “Operation 24/7.”

State Deputy Attorney General Danielle Counts prosecuted Smith.

“The COVID emergency led to a sharp increase in reported online threats to children,” Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said. “This prison sentence sends a strong message that we will aggressively prosecute child predators.”

The attorney general also urged parents to “do their part by talking to their children about the dangers posed by predators on social media.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
122K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Hackensack, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Sex#New Jersey State Police#Laidbackjay#Superior Court#Icac#Meetme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Accused Killer In Palisades Park Stabbing Captured In Maryland

UPDATE: A bus company employee who stabbed and killed a fellow Palisades Park resident fled to Maryland, where he was captured, authorities said. Jose M. Rivera Mes, 29, remained held in the Prince George’s County Jail in Upper Marlboro, MD pending extradition to New Jersey to face murder and weapons charges in Superior Court in Hackensack.
Georgia StatePosted by
Daily Voice

GOTCHA! Fugitive Accused Of Raping Garfield Girl Captured In Georgia

A Passaic man sexually assaulted an underage girl in Garfield and was captured after fleeing to Atlanta, authorities said. Taquan Jackson, 33, remained held in the Atlanta City Detention Center pending extradition to New Jersey to face charges in Superior Court in Hackensack of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Man, Woman From Fairfield County Nabbed Stealing $2K In Merchandise From Macy's, Police Say

Man and woman from Fairfield County have been accused of allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from an area Macy's. The Bridgeport residents, Janet Gonzalez, age 42, and Carlos Hernandez, age 32, were arrested on Tuesday, July 27, after shoplifting from the Westfield Trumbull Mall, then attempted to enter a stolen vehicle before running from police.
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

QUICK HITS: Paterson Police Bust 12, Seize 741 Heroin Folds, 118 Crack Vials, Four Guns, More

Paterson detectives seized 741 heroin folds, 118 crack vials, four guns and $2,427 in drug money while making 12 arrests during a series of quick strikes, authorities said. Investigators grabbed Christian Belfield, 42, and found him carrying 40 bags of crack and a 9mm Glock handgun loaded with eight rounds – four of them with hollow points – after watching him sell drugs from a vehicle at Summer Street and Hamilton Avenue, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Driver Who Set Himself On Fire During Bayonne Police Pursuit Dies

UPDATE: A driver who set himself on fire while being pursued by Bayonne police has died, authorities said. Officers in an unmarked vehicle activated their lights and siren in an attempt to pull over the as-yet unidentified driver for several violations in the area of 54th Street and Broadway shortly before 11 p.m. July 13, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said.
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

NJ Man Found Guilty In Arson Of Monmouth County Real Estate Agency

A former Monmouth County resident was found guilty Friday of setting a pair of fires, and shooting a BB gun at a Holmdel Township real estate agency, authorities said. Leonard J. Mazzarisi, III, 32, was found guilty of second-degree aggravated arson, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon after a 5-week trial, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Violently Fights Officers After Long Island Traffic Stop, Police Say

A man who was being arrested for allegedly committing numerous traffic infractions while driving a 2010 Mercedes Benz on Long Island violently fought officers, injuring one. Dwayne Gordon, age 20, of Brooklyn, was arrested around 12:50 a.m., Friday, July 30, after being stopped in Lawrence for making numerous traffic infractions on the Rockaway Turnpike, said the Nassau County Police.
Newark, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

WATCH: Police Nab Knife-Wielding Man Threatening Families At Community Event In Newark

The intense moment Newark Police apprehended a man wielding a knife and threatening families at a local park’s movie night event was captured on video. Officers patrolling Elizabeth Avenue were called to Weequahic Park, where they were directed to a man wielding a knife and pry bar and threatening families around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said in a release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy