Range is the new horsepower, as automakers battle each other to produce cars with the most range. At the moment, Tesla is the king of range, with the Model S Plaid Plus Much Extra Lots version boasting a range of over 500 miles. Lucid’s Air Dream Edition also claims over 500 miles of range. BMW’s longest-range vehicle, the BMW iX, can only muster just over 300 miles, for reference. However, the Bavarians might want to hurry up and increase the number, as Mercedes-Benz is debuting a concept car that could take the range crown and is said to have over 1,000 km (620 miles) of range.