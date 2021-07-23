Severe Weather Statement issued for DeKalb, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 17:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: DeKalb; Fulton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DEKALB AND CENTRAL FULTON COUNTIES At 539 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, or over Atlanta, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Decatur, Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, Candler-Mcafee, Druid Hills, Belvedere Park, West End, Sweet Auburn, Turner Field, Kirkwood, Lakewood Park, Panthersville, East Lake, Gresham Park and Little Five Points. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH