Coconino County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 14:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get to higher ground immediately! Flash flood waters and debris will inundate recreation trails crossing washes within and downstream of Sycamore Canyon and Creek, including Parsons and Dogie Trails. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Rafael Fire scar in Coconino County in north central Arizona Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 235 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving over the Rafael Fire scar from the north. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell earlier this afternoon. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible with the next round of storms in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Rafael Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Rafael Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Coconino and Yavapai Counties This includes the following swimming holes Parsons Spring along Sycamore Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

