Carroll County, NH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 17:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carroll A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COOS...NORTHEASTERN GRAFTON AND NORTH CENTRAL CARROLL COUNTIES At 540 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Mount Washington, or 10 miles southeast of Lancaster, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Berlin, Lancaster, Bethlehem, Lincoln, Franconia, Pinkham Notch, Mount Washington, Carroll, Bartlett, Jefferson, Dalton, Jackson, Whitefield, Hart`s Location, Randolph and Livermore. This also includes Crawford Notch State Park, Mount Jefferson, Mount Madison, Mount Eisenhower, and Mount Adams. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

