Top lawmakers on the Senate appropriations committee have reached a deal on a roughly $2 billion Capitol Hill Security Spending Bill in response to the Capitol Riots in January. The bill will provide funding for the Capitol Police, the National Guard and other law enforcement partners to cover costs incurred during the insurrection. It would also help ensure the Capitol is protected in the future by paying for security upgrades at the Capitol complex. Funding has also set aside $42.1 million for expenses related to Cvid-19 response at the Capitol which includes $800,000 to reimburse Capitol Police for expenses such as the use of personal protective equipment during the pandemic and several other properties.