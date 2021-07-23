62nd Annual North Carolina Mineral & Gem Festival

Houston Gem and Mineral Society - HGMS 68th Annual Gem & Mineral Show. Friday & Saturday - 9 AM to 6 PM, Sunday - 10 AM to 5 PM. The Houston Gem & Mineral Society presents the 68th Annual Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Fossil Show at the Humble Civic Center Nov 12-14. Enjoy a 3-day event filled with beautiful minerals, fossils, jewelry, and more unique finds from 40+ dealers! Lots of fun for kids including activities such as the “Kids Day” Earth Science Field Trip Program, the Scout Merit Badge, “Dino Dig, and Mad Science of Houston. Watch demonstrations and take classes all three days related to jewelry making, beading, and lapidary skills. Check out activities and exhibits from the Houston Museum of Natural Science and the Houston Geological Society, as well as displays of gem, mineral, and fossil specimens, and astounding fluorescent rocks. Tickets are only $8 for adults and kids 10 & under get in free! Your tickets are good for all three days and parking is free.
