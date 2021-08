Alibaba Group (NASDAQ:BABA), the leading Chinese cloud stock, is not going out of business. You’re not about to be prohibited from owning BABA stock. But that’s not the way it’s trading. Shares hit a short-term bottom of $186 on July 27 but have since bounced back to $195. That’s a market cap of $530 billion, but a price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 23. It’s just over 5x last year’s sales of $111 billion, based on the current exchange rate of 6.46 yuan to the dollar.