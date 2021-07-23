Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Are You Cleaning Your Home Workout Equipment Often Enough?

By Brigitt Earley
marthastewart.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that exercising is good for both your physical and mental health, so when fitness centers shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic, gym-goers everywhere turned inwards, converting areas of their home or garage into personal workout centers. Much like working from home, it seems like at-home workouts are here to stay. According to a recent survey from Beachbody, a Santa Monica–based health and fitness company, nine in ten Americans who exercise regularly say they will continue to exercise at home even after they feel comfortable returning to a fitness center.

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workout Equipment#Exercise Equipment#Health And Fitness#Beachbody#Americans#Mrsa#Amazon Com#Aspenclean#Cardio Machines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health & Fitness
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
Related
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

This is how often you should wash your towels

Some people obsessively wash them after every use, but for a lot of us, towels get forgotten on laundry day. A survey by love2laundry found that 46% of those surveyed use the same towel for a week before washing and 9% will use a towel for a whole month before it gets a clean!
Home & GardenLifehacker

5 Ways to Clean Mold From the Most Important Surfaces In Your Home

Finding mold in any part of your home can be cause for concern, but it’s also a fairly common occurrence—anywhere there is dampness, there is a chance for mold to grow. While mold can be harmful to your health, expensive professional removal isn’t always necessary; it can often be removed safely with the right cleaning strategy and safety precautions.
Combat SportsDigital Trends

Liteboxer Review: Stimulating boxing workouts that keeps you on your toes

“Its design may present challenges for some, but the Liteboxer offers an immersive workout at home.”. Over the last few years, the typical gym-based workout has been transitioning into fitness regimes we create and follow in our own homes. Companies like Peloton have long provided an at-home outlet for extensive cardio training but dedicated muscle-group equipment is a bit of a harder find and tougher sell.
Home & GardenPosted by
SPY

How to Dust, Clean, Polish and Wax the Wood Furniture in Your Home

Wooden furniture makes for beautiful, elegant interior design. Whether it’s a coffee table for placing your brew on each morning, a statement-piece dining room table with enough room for everyone, or a cozy rocking chair — wood furniture is still as popular as ever. Like many things in your home, wood furniture requires extra care and cleaning to keep it looking its best. Dusting, wiping and waxing wood are all great steps to take when routinely cleaning and preventing future wear and tear, but you typically can’t use the same cleaning products you use elsewhere in your home. To help you clean your wood effectively, protect your investment and take care of it, we’ve created a Spy guide for cleaning wood furniture. In this piece we’re going to cover:
WorkoutsReal Simple

How to Choose the Right Workout Based on Your Mood—Whether You're Sad, Tense, or Low on Energy

Whether due to hormones or external factors, the experience of feeling totally unproductive one day and on the ball the next is common among most people. While it's worth talking to your doctor about any extreme mood fluctuations that are difficult to manage and process, mood hills and valleys are a typical part of life—and we all just have to learn to ride our own waves. But did you know you can actually improve or capitalize on how you're feeling in the moment with exercise? The key is to be able to choose a fitness routine—from boxing to yoga—that either improves your symptoms or uses them to your physical and mental advantage.
Workoutsjewelsfromthecrown.com

10 Great Exercises to Kill Back Pain and Tone Your Abs at the Same Time

The causes of back pain can vary but often it happens because the spine doesn’t get enough support from surrounding muscles. The core muscles, especially the obliques, are connected to the lower back muscles, and the stronger these muscles are, the more support the spine gets. And by doing these exercises, you’ll hit 2 birds with 1 stone: get a perfectly toned core and reduce back pain!
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mail

From pre-rinsing your dishes to using bleach to remove mould: The serious cleaning mistakes you're making at home - and what you should do instead

Consumer experts have revealed the biggest cleaning mistakes you are making at home, from pre-rinsing dishes to using bleach to remove mould. Australian consumer group CHOICE has compiled a list of blunders many are all guilty of when it comes to domestic chores - and there are a number of serious mistakes that actually leave your home filthy.
Pet ServicesPosted by
SPY

The Best Air Purifiers for Pets Will Help Keep Your Home Clean

Keeping your house clean is key to being truly proud of it. No doubt you spend at least a couple of hours a week ticking off your household chores, such as vacuuming, dusting and doing laundry. And, if you’re lucky enough to have a family pet, it’s more than likely you dedicate time to de-furring the sofa, too. While these types of cleaning lead to a better appearance and general hygiene around the home, they don’t target the quality of air or remove the unwanted particles that come with pets. To keep the air in your home as clean as you should keep your kitchen, you need one of the best air purifiers for pets.
Home & Gardentimebusinessnews.com

5 Reasons to Get Your Home’s Ducts Cleaned in Any Season

There are many indoor pollutants in a home. These can be from the combustion of oil, gas or coal to the deterioration of petrochemical products, which release toxins into your family’s air. Exposure to these pollutants can cause serious respiratory problems. A whole market has been created to meet the demand for high-quality indoor air.
WorkoutsThrive Global

Ashton Ferrazzo of Freedom Fitness Equipment: “Build your home gym haven!”

Build your home gym haven! This is my favorite part of any health journey. Creating a fun, relaxing, and inviting sanctuary that you enjoy training in is one of the most exciting aspects of this whole process. Whether gaining or losing weight, having a home gym or training space will help you become more confident, stronger, and feel better about yourself.
WorkoutsPosted by
Popular Science

Best elliptical machines: Low-impact workouts from the comfort of your own home

If building out your home gym with low-impact cardio workout machinery has been on your to-do list but you just didn’t know where to start, consider the elliptical machine. An at-home workout on an elliptical trainer provides numerous health benefits. Like any good cardio exercise, it builds stamina and endurance by strengthening your heart, muscles, and lungs. This device trains both your lower and upper body and burns body fat if you approach it the right way. Plus, it puts way less stress on your joints in comparison to running. So, if you’re all warmed up and ready to race in place, here are some of the best elliptical machines on the market now to give you a headstart on your at-home workouts.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Best workout gadgets you can buy for home use—July edition

Digital and at-home fitness have boomed since the pandemic, and with these best workout gadgets in our blog, you won’t want to renew your gym membership. In today’s Daily Digest, we have a myriad of smart and functional equipment that can make your exercise routine less daunting and more, dare we say it, exhilarating.
WorkoutsPosted by
30Seconds

Elliptical Vs. Treadmill: Which Exercise Equipment Is Right for Your Workout?

Walk into almost any gym or specialty fitness retailer and you’ll be confronted with row after row of treadmills and ellipticals. Although these machines are both classified as “cardiovascular equipment,” both have individual qualities that will suit some exercisers better than others. There’s a lot to consider when you’re faced with an “elliptical vs. treadmill” scenario. We’re here to help break it down and show you the best each machine has to offer for your workout.
WorkoutsFinger Lakes Times

Workout at Home with SNL

SNL gives you motivation for your next workout with sketches like RBG Workout, Pelotaunt and Mirror Workout. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL.

Comments / 0

Community Policy