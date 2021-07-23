Are You Cleaning Your Home Workout Equipment Often Enough?

If building out your home gym with low-impact cardio workout machinery has been on your to-do list but you just didn’t know where to start, consider the elliptical machine. An at-home workout on an elliptical trainer provides numerous health benefits. Like any good cardio exercise, it builds stamina and endurance by strengthening your heart, muscles, and lungs. This device trains both your lower and upper body and burns body fat if you approach it the right way. Plus, it puts way less stress on your joints in comparison to running. So, if you’re all warmed up and ready to race in place, here are some of the best elliptical machines on the market now to give you a headstart on your at-home workouts.