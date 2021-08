LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are seeking information from the public regarding a July 3rd shooting. Around 2:13 a.m. that day, officers responded to the 1st block of W. Orange Street and located multiple casings. Three adult males and an adult female were transported in private vehicles to the hospital for gunshot wounds. All of the victims were treated and released. Investigators learned that the shooting occurred shortly after the closing of Catalina’s Bar and Grill and there was a disturbance before the shots were fired. Detectives are still investigating what led to the shooting and believe there may have been more than one person firing shots. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1912. Tipsters may remain anonymous.