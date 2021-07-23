Florala High School receives AHSAA Sportsmanship grant

A total of 131 AHSAA high schools were recognized Friday at the 14th annual AHSAA Sportsmanship Luncheon held as part of the 2021 Summer Conference. Principals and athletic directors from schools who were ejection and fine-free for the 2020-21 school year attended the luncheon held at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center. Eight of the schools, one school from each of the AHSAA’s eight school districts, were selected to receive a special $1,000 grant. The grant program has now paid out $96,000 since the inception of the AHSAA Sportsmanship program in 2008.