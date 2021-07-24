Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Blinken to pay first trip to India amid Afghanistan withdrawal

By Dibyangshu SARKAR, Shaun TANDON, JIM WATSON
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCCkc_0b6AJuMO00
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, seen speaking on July 13, 2021, plans his first trip to India as the top US diplomat /POOL/AFP/File

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak next week in India about supporting Afghanistan as worries grow in New Delhi about Taliban gains amid the end of the two-decade US military mission, officials said Friday.

On his first visit to the emerging US ally since taking office, Blinken will also look to resume work together on supplying Covid-19 vaccines and explore greater security and cyber cooperation, officials said.

Blinken will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the trip Wednesday and afterward hold separate talks in Kuwait.

Dean Thompson, the top US diplomat for South Asia, said that Blinken would welcome India's "shared commitment to peace and supporting economic development in Afghanistan," where New Delhi has pumped in some $3 billion since the US invasion overthrew the Taliban regime following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

"We expect that all the countries in the region have a shared interest in a stable and secure Afghanistan going forward and so we will certainly be looking at talking with our Indian partners about how we can work together to realize that goal," Thompson told reporters.

President Joe Biden has ordered an end to the longest-ever US war by the end of August, saying that nothing more can be achieved militarily -- despite rapid gains on the ground by Taliban insurgents.

The Taliban welcomed virulently anti-Indian extremists when the Sunni Muslim militants ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, with an Indian civilian airliner hijacked to the Taliban bastion of Kandahar in 1999.

India's enthusiastic support for the Afghan government, including helping build a new parliament building, has fueled suspicions in its historic rival Pakistan which was the main international backer of the Taliban regime.

India recently evacuated 50 diplomats and others from its consulate in Kandahar although it insisted personnel would return as soon as security improves.

- Rights to be addressed -

US and Indian governments across party lines have been building closer relations since the late 1990s as the world's two largest democracies see shared interests on a rising China, Islamist extremism and other challenges.

But Biden, in a shift in tone if not substance from his predecessor Donald Trump, as a candidate voiced subtle criticism of Modi's Hindu nationalist government over controversial steps including a citizenship law that critics say discriminates against the Muslim minority.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cvPH_0b6AJuMO00
Railway porters wait to get doses of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus inside compartments modified as temporary vaccination centers at Sealdah railway station in Kolkata /AFP

Thompson said the United States "will raise" human rights issues but added: "We firmly believe that we have more values in common on those fronts than we don't."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited New Delhi as part of his first overseas trip but Blinken's travel was put on hold amid a severe outbreak of Covid-19 in the billion-plus country.

The Biden administration had seen India as a key partner on fighting Covid with a deal announced in March for India to produce one billion Covid vaccine doses with US, Japanese and Australian support.

"This is such a critical country in the fight against Covid-19," Blinken said of his India trip during an interview on MSNBC.

"We have millions of vaccines ready to go to them when they finish their own legal process to bring them in. And India is the leading country when it comes to the production of vaccines," Blinken said.

"Of course, they're focused understandably on their own internal challenges now, but when that production engine gets fully going and can distribute again to the rest of the world, that's going to make a big difference, too."

Biden last month vowed to provide 500 million vaccine doses around the world and the United States has since been making near-daily announcements of shipments, seeing a global defeat of Covid as critical both to the world's economy and US leadership.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Economy#State#Taliban#Anti Indian#Sunni Muslim#Islamist#Hindu#Covishield#Afp Thompson#Defense#Japanese#Australian#Msnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
World
Place
New Delhi, IN
Country
China
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China moves quickly to replace America in Afghanistan

As the United States withdraws its forces from Afghanistan, China is not hesitating to move in. Earlier this week, nine Taliban leaders accepted Beijing’s invitation and met in Tianjin with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. One of those leaders was the group’s co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Wang told his visitors that China expects the Taliban to play an important role in the “process of peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan” and described the group as a “pivotal political and military force” in the country.
U.S. PoliticsWAAY-TV

Taliban hunting down Afghan allies as US withdrawal continues

The first group of translators and interpreters who helped US soldiers and diplomats in Afghanistan arrived in the US on Friday, even as thousands more wait in Afghanistan in increasing fear of Taliban reprisals. The first group of approved Afghan applicants for a Special Immigrant Visa touched down and traveled...
PoliticsNewsweek

57 Children, 15 Infants Among 221 Afghans On First Evacuation Flight to U.S.

Fifty-seven children and 15 infants were among the 221 Afghans evacuated to the U.S. on the first flight under a special visa program, according to an internal U.S. government document obtained by the Associated Press. The flight, which landed Friday in Dulles, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C., was the first...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

First flight of Afghan interpreters fleeing Taliban arrives in US

More than 200 Afghan interpreters who helped US troops and diplomats arrived in the United States Friday, the government said, the first of tens of thousands expected to immigrate to flee the threat of Taliban retaliation. President Joe Biden announced the arrival of the first of several such flights expected through August, as the US withdraws its last troops and rushes to move to safety those Afghans who provided crucial help during the two decades of war.
Worldlakecountystar.com

Top US diplomat talks relocation of Afghan allies in Kuwait

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States is negotiating with Kuwait and other countries whether they can host Afghans who supported the American war effort and could face Taliban revenge attacks if they stay in Afghanistan, America’s top diplomat said Thursday. During a visit to tiny, oil-rich Kuwait,...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Daily Mail

China brands America's involvement in Afghanistan a 'failure' and hails the Taliban as an 'pivotal military and political force' in first talks after the US-led troop withdrawal

China has branded the United States' mission in Afghanistan a 'failure' as the country's foreign minister met with a delegation of high-level Taliban officials. Wang Yi called the group 'a pivotal military and political force' in Afghanistan,' saying it was 'expected to play an important role in the process of peace, reconciliation and reconstruction.'
Worlddallassun.com

Pakistan PM says US 'really messed it up' in Afghanistan

Washington [US], July 29 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the United States "really messed it up" in Afghanistan by initially looking for a military solution and then attempting to seek a political solution from a position of weakness. "I think the US has really messed it up...
Foreign Policytucsonpost.com

US, Russia, China, and Pakistan to discuss Afghan crisis

Doha [Qatar] July 31 (ANI): Representatives of the "Troika plus" comprising the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan have planned to hold a meeting in Doha next month, to discuss the war-torn situation of Afghanistan. The primary goals of the Afghan settlement at the moment are to achieve a cease-fire, resume...
WorldInternational Business Times

Blinken In Veiled Warning On Rights, Democracy In India

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a veiled warning Wednesday about Indian democracy backsliding in his first official visit to New Delhi. Rights groups say civil liberties and the space for dissent are under increasing attack in the world's biggest democracy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Blinken told...
WorldForeign Policy

Can India Make a Play in Afghanistan?

Antony Blinken’s visit to New Delhi underscores a new regional “Great Game.”. Welcome to Foreign Policy’s South Asia Brief. The highlights this week: Afghanistan takes on more importance in U.S.-India relations, India’s monsoon season turns deadly, and a horrific murder sparks debate about domestic violence in Pakistan. Michael Kugelman is...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Blinken meets representative of Tibet government in exile in India

China is expected to deliver an angry response to a meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held with a representative of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Blinken's meeting in New Delhi is the highest level contact with the Tibetan leadership since the Dalai...
WorldBirmingham Star

Taliban advances in Afghanistan deeply troubling: Blinken

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Terming Taliban advances in Afghanistan district centres "deeply troubling", US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said there are reports that the terror group is committing atrocities, which certainly "doesn't speak well about their intention" for the war-torn country. Addressing a press conference...
WorldBirmingham Star

Blinken meets civil society leaders in India

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a two-day visit to India, met civil society leaders here on Wednesday and said the two nations share a commitment to democratic values. "I was pleased to meet civil society leaders today. The US and...
Worldphiladelphiaherald.com

US State Secy Blinken lands in New Delhi for India visit

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday landed in New Delhi for a two-day visit in which he is set to discuss with Indian officials issues related to bilateral relations, the situation in Afghanistan, and other regional matters including, Pakistan sponsored terrorism and Indo-Pacific.
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Blinken In India For Talks Dominated By Afghan Turmoil, China

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken arrived Tuesday in India for talks dominated by turmoil in Afghanistan and common worries about China, while also touching on New Delhi's rights record. Blinken, in his first India visit as secretary of state, was due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister...
Foreign Policyphiladelphiaherald.com

US Diplomat Blinken to visit India today to discuss defense

Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday, to discuss bilateral relations, regional issues including Afghanistan, Pakistan sponsored terrorism, Indo-pacific among other issues with Indian officials. On Wednesday, the US top diplomat will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy