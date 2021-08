Universal Orlando Resort has shown that they are ready to return to a much more normal state of operations as of late. One of the biggest returns to “normal” — aside from removing their mask mandates for fully vaccinated Guests — is that they will be bringing back one of the most popular events of the year at a full capacity, Halloween Horror Nights. Considering Disney World is only hosting an After Hours event, Boo Bash, and not their typical Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, seeing a pre-pandemic event such as Halloween Horror Nights return is a big deal.