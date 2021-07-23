Damon Lindelof, Matt Reeves, Oscar Sharp Team for HBO Max Fantastical Medical Drama

If you’re skeptical about Robert Pattinson being the new Batman, then you’ve probably only seen him in the Twilight movies. Yeah, I know pretty much everyone hates those movies, but guess what? So does Robert Pattinson. The man was actually almost fired for telling the directors that the scripts were so bad. He confirmed this all in an interview with Howard Stern and explained that he was basically told to can it or he would be canned. So, in a situation of pure will, the once-hated Twilight star sucked it up and did five or six of those distasteful vampire romance movies. Honestly, I give the guy tons of credit for toughing it out. Please, don’t blame him. If you were working on something you hated, would you give a good performance? Probably not.