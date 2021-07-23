Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Damon Lindelof, Matt Reeves, Oscar Sharp Team for HBO Max Fantastical Medical Drama

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Register Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamon Lindelof (“The Leftovers”), Matt Reeves (“The Batman”) and Oscar Sharp — who co-created the first film with a script entirely written by AI (“Sunspring”) — are teaming up to develop a fantastical medical drama for HBO Max. The magical-realist original series, titled “The Human Conditions,” follows a young British doctor that must treat impossible illnesses (and the emotional issues that underlie them). The show hails from Reeves’ 6th & Idaho production banner, Warner Bros. Television and Brightstar.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Lindelof
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#British#Brightstar#Variety Lindelof#Wbtv#Abc#Range Media Partners#Cartoon Network#Nbc#United Talent Agency#Echo Lake#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Attracts 60 Million Netflix Viewers in its First Month

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of fans are under the impression that there is no life for actors outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Iron Man actor Robert Downey has proven in the past month alone that he'll be able to find a great deal of success elsewhere and of all places, it happened within the DC universe. In case you haven't been keeping up with RDJ's career post-Avengers: Endgame, the actor is one of the producers of Netflix's Sweet Tooth which was based on the DC Comics title of the same name.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Panther 2 Star Hopping From Wakanda To Gotham For New Batman Project

Few actors have achieved it, but these days in the golden age of superhero movies, if you’ve managed to mark off a Marvel and DC project off on your resume, you’re doing well for yourself. And it looks like Black Panther fan-favorite Winston Duke is getting the chance to play the most beloved DC character there is thanks to a new project he is working on where he’ll play Batman.
TV & VideosDecider

Is ‘Stillwater’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will Matt Damon’s Movie Be Streaming?

Move over, Liam Neeson, because Matt Damon is taking on the role of protective papa in his new crime drama, Stillwater, which is opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Spotlight filmmaker Tom McCarthy—who also co-wrote the screenplay with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré—Stillwater tells the story of an oil worker named Bill Baker (Damon) who is desperately searching for a way to help his estranged daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) clear her name. While studying abroad in France, Allison has been falsely arrested for murder and is awaiting trial. Bill struggles to wade through the French legal system and language barrier as the clock is ticking, and he has to decide just how far he’s willing to go to save his daughter.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Matt Reeves

Damon Lindelof, Matt Reeves Team with Oscar Sharp for HBO Max Magical Medical Drama. Watchmen and The Leftovers showrunner Damon Lindelof and The Batman director Matt Reeves are teaming up to produce a dramatic fantasy series by acclaimed British filmmaker Oscar Sharp for…. ‘The Batman’ Has Officially Wrapped Production. Actor...
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

The Human Conditions - Medical Drama In Development At HBO Max

Rising British filmmaker Oscar Sharp has teamed with Damon Lindelof and Matt Reeves to develop a magical-realist medical drama for HBO Max. The Human Conditions is an original series that follows a young British doctor who must learn to treat impossible, fantastical illnesses by healing the emotional issues that underlie them — and confronting her own along the way.
MoviesTVOvermind

Yes, Robert Pattinson Will Probably Work With Matt Reeves Again

If you’re skeptical about Robert Pattinson being the new Batman, then you’ve probably only seen him in the Twilight movies. Yeah, I know pretty much everyone hates those movies, but guess what? So does Robert Pattinson. The man was actually almost fired for telling the directors that the scripts were so bad. He confirmed this all in an interview with Howard Stern and explained that he was basically told to can it or he would be canned. So, in a situation of pure will, the once-hated Twilight star sucked it up and did five or six of those distasteful vampire romance movies. Honestly, I give the guy tons of credit for toughing it out. Please, don’t blame him. If you were working on something you hated, would you give a good performance? Probably not.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To HBO Max And HBO In August

HBO Max and HBO subscribers have got a lot of hot new content still to come this summer. The full list of what’s due up on the platforms in August has been released, and it promises a ton of classic titles and some unmissable originals, including the return of a major TV series and one of the biggest movies of the month on any platform.
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: The 10 best films to stream tonight

Sadly, no notable arrivals hit HBO Max this week, so I'm going to select a few that arrived at the beginning of July. They include: Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), No Sudden Move (2021), Pleasantville (1998) and Reservoir Dogs (1992). Judas and the Black Messiah was probably put on...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Leslie Grace Is “Batgirl” For HBO Max

“In the Heights” star Leslie Grace has officially been cast in the lead role of Barbara Gordon in the upcoming “Batgirl” movie for HBO Max. Grace beat out several contenders including Haley Lu Richardson, Isabela Merced and Zoey Deutch to secure the role. The story will center on Barbara, Commissioner...
TV & Videostvtechnology.com

Dish Finally Adds HBO Max

ENGLEWOOD, Co.—Dish Network and WarnerMedia have ended a lengthy three year carriage dispute that will allow subscribers to access the HBO Max streaming service and will restore HBO and Cinemax to Dish TV’s channel line-up. Dish is the last of the major operators to add HBO Max. HBO has not been available on Dish since 2018.
TV Seriescosmicbook.news

Matt Ryan Done As Constantine Due To Woke Abrams, HBO Max Version

In what should come as no surprise, Matt Ryan is going to be done playing Constantine on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which of course is due to the woke J.J. Abrams HBO Max version that is in development. Today it was announced during a [email protected] panel that Matt Ryan...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Jenna Ortega School Shooting Drama 'The Fallout' Acquired by Warner Bros for HBO Max

Warner Bros. Pictures has acquired the worldwide rights to "The Fallout," a teen drama starring Jenna Ortega that swept the top prizes at the SXSW Film Festival this year. "The Fallout" is director Megan Park's debut film and follows a high school girl's journey after the emotional fallout of a school shooting forever alters her worldview and her relationships with family and friends.
Movieshypebeast.com

J.K. Simmons Reportedly on the Verge of Reprising His Commissioner Gordon Role for 'Batgirl'

Oscar-winning actor J.K. Simmons is reportedly in talks to return as his role as Commissioner Gordon in the upcoming HBO Max film, Batgirl. Simmons recently returned as Gordon for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Deadline reports, if Simmons takes on the role again, he will be acting alongside Leslie Grace who was recently cast to play the protagonist superhero, Batgirl. It is unsure if the film will closely stick to Batgirl’s titular origin story, but if that is the case, then Simmons will be playing Grace’s father in the film.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Robert Pattinson Reportedly Wants Horror Elements In The Batman Sequels

As a superhero who stars exclusively in big budget blockbusters that coat a great deal of money to produce, and are designed with generating the maximum amount of revenue from audiences around the world, there’s only so far you can push Batman on the big screen in terms of the darkness that surrounds the character both internally and externally.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Looks Like HBO Max's Batgirl Movie Is Bringing Back A Justice League Alum

Along with Robert Pattinson playing Bruce Wayne for Matt Reeves’ The Batman and both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprising their respective versions of the Caped Crusader in The Flash, the Batman corner of the DC Universe will soon get more attention in the cinematic realm thanks to Batgirl. Last week, it was announced that In the Heights star Leslie Grace will play Barbara Gordon for the HBO Max exclusive movie, and now word’s come in that J.K. Simmons, who played Commissioner James Gordon in Justice League, is being eyed to reprise the role.
MoviesIGN

Batgirl: J.K. Simmons Set to Return as James Gordon

J.K. Simmons is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Commissioner James Gordon for the upcoming Batgirl movie. The Hollywood Reporter says the Oscar-winning actor is already in talks with Warner Bros as the studio is looking to beef up production for a 2022 HBO Max release. Simmons previously played the role of Gordon in Justice League, a DCEU movie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy