Environment

Hot, hazy and humid

By Tom Coomes
abc57.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmoke, haze and high humidity Saturday, air quality will be at worst through Saturday evening, until a front changes the wind direction. There is also the chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening, a few storms could be strong to severe. There's still some uncertainty in how wide the coverage of storms will be, the greatest threat is wind gusts more than 50 mph. The smoke clears Sunday but the heat stays, highs flirt with 90 through the middle of next week.

