Hot, hazy and humid

This morning a few stray showers are possible for portions of Michiana. Most should expect to remain dry. Any rain activity should clear by 9-10am. This afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temperatures topping out in the mid 70s. Winds will increase through the morning and into the afternoon. Gusts could reach into the 20-25mph range. This will cause waves along the Lake Michigan shoreline to reach 4-7ft. If you had plans to head to the beach today, avoid swimming and walking on the piers. Winds will begin to calm tomorrow morning. This week temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s through Wednesday. Along with the cool temperatures humidity will remain low as well. Our next chance for a few isolated showers will be next Saturday.