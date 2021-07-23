2 injured in crash on Owl Creek Road

Two people were injured in a crash Friday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. on Owl Creek Road, west of the Summit Hill borough line. Tamaqua Police said driver, Shane Vengen, 18, of Tamaqua, and a 16-year-old passenger, were able to exit out of the vehicle after police arrived and knocked out the rear window of the car. According to police, Vengen said a bee flew into the car and under his shirt, causing him to lose control of the car and hit a bank alongside the road. Police said the victims were evaluated at a local hospital. LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.