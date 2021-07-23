Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tamaqua, PA

2 injured in crash on Owl Creek Road

Times News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were injured in a crash Friday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. on Owl Creek Road, west of the Summit Hill borough line. Tamaqua Police said driver, Shane Vengen, 18, of Tamaqua, and a 16-year-old passenger, were able to exit out of the vehicle after police arrived and knocked out the rear window of the car. According to police, Vengen said a bee flew into the car and under his shirt, causing him to lose control of the car and hit a bank alongside the road. Police said the victims were evaluated at a local hospital. LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Tamaqua, PA
Accidents
City
Tamaqua, PA
City
Summit Hill, PA
Tamaqua, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owl#Traffic Accident#Tamaqua Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's political organization builds war chest topping $100 million

(CNN) — Donald Trump's political organization entered July with nearly $102 million in cash reserves -- an unprecedented war chest at this stage in the election cycle for a former president, according to new figures. Trump's fundraising haul speaks to his continued ability to raise money from small-dollar donors online,...
House RentPosted by
CBS News

As eviction moratorium expires, here are the states where renters are most at risk

A nationwide moratorium on evictions is set to expire on Saturday, putting millions of people at risk of losing their homes. Housing advocates warn that a wave of evictions could be coming, with as many as 11 million people behind on their rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank. The CBPP estimated that about 16% of U.S. households were behind on rent — double the pre-pandemic level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy