Letter: Those in state of mortal sin forbid from receiving Eucharist

Eucharistic Miracles Exhibit By Blessed Carlos Acutis. According to a 2019 survey done by Pew Research Center only 31% of Catholics believe in the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.[https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2019/08/05/transubstantiation-eucharist-u-s-catholics/] . The number of Catholics believing in the real presence is declining and after our churches closed their doors during the pandemic I believe we are in a crisis in our church. Please help me provide an international exhibition designed and created by a sweet teenager, Blessed Carlos Acutis, who is now in the process of becoming a saint. He has put together multiple exhibits. I would like to start with just 100 panels of his Eucharistic Miracles exhibit but would add more panels and other exhibits as money allows. Each panel costs $47. These panels would start at St. Catherine's Church in Ravenna, Michigan as a free exhibit for the students at the Catholic school, the parishoners of the church, and open to anyone wanting to see it. As more panels are made, this exhibit would travel to other Catholic schools and churches around the area. Any money above the $4700 would be used to add to the exhibit. Please help me make this exhibit a reality for our youth and community. Thank you!