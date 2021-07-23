Cancel
WSU wide receiver Renard Bell will not return to field in 2021

By Kelley Collins
KREM2
KREM2
 8 days ago
Washington State University wide receiver Renard Bell will not be playing in the upcoming football season.

In a tweet from Bell , he explained that he completely tore his ACL and has already received surgery for the injury. He's taking time to start his rehabilitation process.

Because of the prolonged healing process, he will not be able to play in Martin Stadium this year. Bell will be present at the games and cheering on his teammates from the sideline and hopes to be back on the field next year.

This season would have been an extra year of eligibility for Bell due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Bell may get another year of eligibility due to his injury.

This year, WSU lost three returning receivers on their team between Renard Bel's injury, and the transferring of Lucas Bacon and Jamire Calvin .

In 2020, Bell was named All-Pac-12 Conference Honorable Mention and led his team with 33 catches for 337 yards and two touchdowns, according to the WSU website .

KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
