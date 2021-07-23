African-American Festival commences with prayer breakfast, honors for community leaders
Black community leaders gathered early Friday morning to honor five Toledoans and kick off with prayer the 16th annual African-American Festival at Glass City Metropark. Festival leaders honored Rahab’s Heart founder LeeAnn Campbell, Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union program manager Zahra Collins, funeral director Michael Day, Sr., and Greater Dreams Church Senior Pastor Bishop Larry Mack.www.toledoblade.com
