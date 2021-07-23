Portland Actor David Knell Shares Role in "Pig"

"Pig" is the new film starring Nicolas Cage as a truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness but must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped. The film was shot right here in Oregon and features many local cast and crew members. Portland actor David Knell joined us to share more about the movie and his role as a chef who has the hottest restaurant in town, but has given up on his real dream.