Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Meeting Paris Agreement emissions reduction target may generate 8M jobs

By Brooks Hays
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10SKgS_0b6AIfTM00
Efforts to meet the emissions reduction targets set by the Paris Agreement will result in the creation of millions of green energy jobs, according to a new study. File Photo by UPI/Bill Greenblatt | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Study after study suggests the world's largest economies aren't doing enough to meet the emissions reduction targets set by the Paris Agreement.

To limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius and avoid catastrophic climate change, scientists agree that more aggressive actions need to be taken.

According to a new study, such actions would not only help the planet and its inhabitants avoid deadly heatwaves, prolonged droughts and extreme weather, but also generate jobs -- roughly 8 million by 2050.

The analysis, published Friday in the journal One Earth, showed job growth would be concentrated in the wind and solar power industries.

For the study, scientists looked at the job landscape in 50 countries and developed a model to predict how green energy growth is likely to impact different sectors of the labor market.

"Currently, an estimated 18 million people work in the energy industries -- a number that is likely to increase, not decrease, to 26 million or by over 50% if we reach our global climate targets," study corresponding author Johannes Emmerling said in a press release.

"Manufacturing and installation of renewable energy sources could potentially become about one third of the total of these jobs, for which countries can also compete in terms of location," said Emmerling, an environmental economist at the RFF-CMCC European Institute on Economics and the Environment in Italy.

Instead of simply applying a multiplier to basic jobs figures from OECD countries, scientists used more detailed jobs data from a diversity of nations, as well as a more sophisticated integrated assessment model.

The model illuminated the ways a nation's political choices about how to address climate change can influence growth in different energy sectors.

"The energy transition is increasingly being studied with very detailed models, spatial resolutions, timescales, and technological details," Emmerling said.

"Yet, the human dimension, energy access, poverty, and also distributional and employment implications are often considered at a high level of detail. We contributed to this gap by collecting and applying a large dataset across many countries and technologies that can also be used in other applications," Emmerling said.

Simulations showed that if nations take the necessary steps to approach carbon neutrality and achieve the emissions reduction targets by the Paris Agreement, 84% of energy jobs will concentrated in the renewables sector by 2050.

Just 11% of energy jobs will be in fossil fuels, while employment in the nuclear sector will account for 5% of energy jobs.

Researchers suggest it's important for policy makers to understand how efforts to reduce carbon emissions will impact the energy jobs so steps can be taken to prepare workers in the fossil fuel industry for employment in green energy sectors.

Understanding the shifting dynamics of employment in different energy sectors can also help leaders address political obstacles to emissions reductions efforts.

"In many cases, fossil fuel workers also hold political influence because of their history and high rates of unionization, among others," study first author Sandeep Paisaid in the press release.

"So as we move to low carbon sources, it is important to have a plan in place for the general acceptability of climate policies," said Paisaid, who recently earned a doctoral degree in resources, environment and sustainability from the University of British Columbia.

In followup studies, the researchers said they hope to model the effects of carbon reduction efforts on wages.

Scientists also want to determine what types of skills training and education will be needed to meet shifting labor demands as green energy sectors grow.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
153K+
Followers
37K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Carbon Neutrality#The Paris Agreement#Rff#Oecd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Global Warming
Related
Raleigh, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Raleigh company meets net zero carbon emissions

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carbon neutral is a phrase we hear a lot. Essentially, it means that the carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere from a company’s activities is balanced by an equal amount being removed from society. This can be done by reducing emissions wherever possible and balancing the remainder of emissions by purchasing carbon offsets, such as investing in renewable energy and reforestation projects.
Environmentaithority.com

Schneider Electric and the Global Footprint Network Partner on “100 Days of Possibility” Initiative to Promote Solutions to Fight Climate Change

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and Global Footprint Network (GFN), a research organization that tracks how the world manages natural resources, launched the “100 Days of Possibility” initiative. The initiative seeks to promote solutions that help address climate change and biodiversity loss.
Agricultureirmagazine.com

New investor campaign targets 50 food companies over emissions reductions

A new investor campaign has called on North American food companies to take stronger action over climate change as the buy-side focus on reducing emissions shifts beyond the oil and gas sector. The initiative, coordinated by sustainability non-profit Ceres, has published a list of 50 ‘high-emitting’ food and agriculture companies...
CIO

Why Data is Key to Enabling Emissions Reductions

Our previous article explored the brisk pace of global climate change and established the business case for a net zero future. It addressed CIOs as strategic enablers of driving carbon-neutral ambitions. However, the outcome of such a vision relies heavily on data and its creative use. As organizations and their stakeholders reposition to navigate an era of climatic uncertainty, information is indeed fundamental.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Appea says CCS can deliver step-change emissions reductions

Appea said the development of a method for CCS under Australia's Emissions Reduction Fund is an important way to reduce emissions and create thousands of jobs in the process. Australia’s peak oil and gas industry body Appea on July 28 said in its submission to the department of industry’s draft carbon capture and storage (CCS) method for the Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) that CCS has the potential to deliver step-change emissions reductions.
Energy Industryresourceworld.com

Natural gas offers the best way to meet emissions targets

G7 countries plan to further cripple their economies by pursuing their green energy fantasies. At their meeting in June, G7 leaders agreed to a greenhouse gas emissions target of “net zero” by 2050. That would require phasing out fossil fuels that currently supply 84 per cent of global energy. But how?
Energy Industrytheiet.org

Paris Agreement action could boost energy jobs by eight million

Researchers have created a model to analyse how efforts to meet Paris Agreement climate targets will affect energy sector jobs, finding that decarbonisation action would increase net jobs by around eight million by 2050, primarily in solar and wind power. “Currently, an estimated 18 million people work in the energy...
EconomyBusiness Insider

CP Releases Climate Strategy Supported by Ambitious Emissions Reduction Targets

CALGARY, AB, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today published its first comprehensive Climate Strategy, charting a path to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adapt CP operations to the physical risks of climate change and further position CP as a leader in the transportation sector's transition to a low-carbon future.
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Israel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet global target

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said on Sunday that by mid-century it would reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 85% from 2015 levels, as part of an international push to limit global warming. The government approved the 2050 target and set an interim target of 2030 to reduce emissions by 27%...
EnvironmentTelegraph

Paris climate agreement at risk of failure, says energy chief

When nearly 200 countries put aside their differences to sign the Paris Climate agreement, it was hailed as a “major leap for mankind.”. Nearly six years later, however, and Dr Fatih Birol, the head of the international Energy Agency (IEA) is concerned the treaty will fail to deliver. The deal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy