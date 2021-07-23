AutoMatters & More: Movie Cars & What’s New at Universal Studios Hollywood + A Very Special Announcement
I love Universal Studios Hollywood but, due to its closure for COVID-19, I have not been there in a very long time. I jumped at the chance to return when I was invited to their summer Media Days. By the end of my wonderful, sunny day, I had taken almost 3,000 pictures throughout the park and Universal CityWalk, gotten soaked on “Jurassic World—The Ride,” barely escaped the shark from “Jaws” and was utterly exhausted.www.delmartimes.net
