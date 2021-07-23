Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

AutoMatters & More: Movie Cars & What’s New at Universal Studios Hollywood + A Very Special Announcement

By Jan Wagner
delmartimes.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love Universal Studios Hollywood but, due to its closure for COVID-19, I have not been there in a very long time. I jumped at the chance to return when I was invited to their summer Media Days. By the end of my wonderful, sunny day, I had taken almost 3,000 pictures throughout the park and Universal CityWalk, gotten soaked on “Jurassic World—The Ride,” barely escaped the shark from “Jaws” and was utterly exhausted.

www.delmartimes.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Hollywood#Universal Citywalk#Universal Citywalk#Virtual Line#Blue#Indominus Rex#Nikon#Minion Caf#Nbc Sports Grill Brew#Automatters More#Frontpage#Wordpress#Search Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Cars
Related
Lifestylemynewsla.com

Tickets On Sale For Return Of Hollywood Frights At Universal Studios Hollywood

Halloween frights are coming back to Universal Studios Hollywood following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the theme park resurrecting its popular “Halloween Horror Nights” array of haunted film-themed mazes. Tickets are now on sale for the fright-filled attraction, which will run Thursdays through Sundays beginning Sept....
TravelInside the Magic

Iconic Disney’s Hollywood Studios Thrill Ride Closes Again

The Rock’n’Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park at Walt Disney World Resort recently experienced a temporary closure that resulted in Guests being evacuated after getting stuck on the ride’s highest hill for 30 minutes. Now, WDW Stats on Twitter has confirmed that the popular thrill ride has...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

BREAKING: Fireworks Are RETURNING to Disney’s Hollywood Studios SOON!

There has been so much returning to the Disney parks recently!. resorts reopening alongside some favorite restaurants, fireworks back in the evenings, and now another nighttime show is coming back!. This show features projections on the Chinese Theatre of Disney animated movies, showing off over 90 years of animation! Characters...
MoviesTravelPulse

New Mazes Announced, Tickets On Sale for Universal Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios Hollywood announced two mazes for the 2021 edition of Halloween Horror Nights and tickets for the events are now on sale. According to Universal Hollywood’s official website, Halloween Horror Nights will run on select dates in September and October (September 9-12, 16-19, 23-26, 30 and October 1-3, 7-10, 14-17, 21-24, 28-31) and tickets are now on sale to the general public.
Businesswiltonbulletin.com

Apple wants to rent a studio in Hollywood to produce series and movies

We have the space race and also the race to conquer streaming . Apple spoke with real estate developers and told them they wanted to rent a large production campus in Los Angeles, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. The technology company commented that they are considering...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Hollywood Studios: A Snack Spot Reopens, Princess Mugs, and More!

We’re constantly visiting the Disney World theme parks to see what’s new, what’s reopened, and what other cool things you can find at the Most Magical Place on Earth. Today, we’re taking a look at what’s new in Disney’s Hollywood Studios! And we’ve got plenty of updates to share with you! So, what are you waiting for? Let’s dive right on in!
Lifestyleallears.net

PHOTOS: A Popular Snack Spot at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Has Reopened!

Every week, even more Disney World spots reopen! From Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to restaurants like Citricos, there is a whirlwind of reopenings happening and it can be hard to keep track of things. Never fear, that’s why we’re here! Today, we’ve got another reopening to show you!. Star Wars:...
Moviesdisneydining.com

New Details Revealed for Upcoming ‘Haunted Mansion’ Film

We have been waiting on more information regarding the making of a new film focused on the beloved attraction The Haunted Mansion. It has now been released that Disney is looking at Tiffany Haddish for a key role in the film. If cast, Haddish would play a character named Harriet, a psychic that is hired to speak with the spirits at the Haunted Mansion.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Wait, You Can Live in a Building that Reportedly Inspired Disney’s Tower of Terror?!

Are you a massive fan of Disney’s Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction?. Well, you may have your own set of Tower of Terror ears and you may be super excited about the news of a potential new Tower of Terror movie coming in the future. But, did you know about one of the buildings that reportedly inspired the Tower’s design in some of the Disney parks?
Moviesallears.net

The Muppets Studio Debuts a Brand NEW Logo!

We know that you’re probably into the themed lands in Disney World, whether you’re exploring Toy Story Land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, or Pandora. But, have you ever taken the time to fully explore Grand Avenue for all the Muppets details?. We can’t help but love seeing all the stores,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy