WEST HAVEN — Lisa McNellis will rearrange some furniture in her apartment — not because she wants to, but because she has to. McNellis, a tenant since 2012 in the 254-unit Surfside apartment building under the control of Savin Rock Communities — the regional housing authority — has an end table between her bed and the window that she will have to move in order to distance her bed from water damage that is causing bits of the ceiling to flake off and fall onto the floor.