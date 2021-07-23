Cancel
City brings vaccine to DOE Summer Rising sites

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city is bumping up efforts to get New Yorkers vaccinated by bringing the vaccine to the Department of Education’s Summer Rising sites across the boroughs. I.S. 278 in Marine Park was one of two Summer Rising sites that had to transition to remote learning due to positive cases. This comes on the heels of the DOE’s announcement that coronavirus vaccinations will be available at 25 Summer Rising sites beginning on Monday.

