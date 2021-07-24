Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Rep. Torres introduces bill to ensure universal rental assistance for struggling New Yorkers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew legislation is being introduced to ensure universal rental assistance for those struggling with homelessness and affordable housing. The legislation is called the Ending Homelessness Act of 2021. It was introduced by Rep. Ritchie Torres, and it’s designed to combat homelessness and increasingly unaffordable housing across the country. The new...

bronx.news12.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ritchie Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Homelessness#Landlord#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Homeless
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Lawmakers consider withholding housing funds from tribes that discriminate against descendants of enslaved people

(CNN) — House lawmakers are considering legislation that would withhold federal funds from tribal nations who discriminate against Freedmen, the descendants of people they once enslaved. The House Committee on Financial Services held a subcommittee hearing on Tuesday to discuss reauthorizing the Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act...
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

New law aims to improve access to child support payments in New York

Families in New York could soon have an easier time locating and collecting unclaimed child support funds under a new measure signed into law Friday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The law creates a new process for claiming funds that have been turned over to the state comptroller's office, essentially creating a destination for families to find unclaimed money.
Utica, NYOneida Dispatch

Reader’s View: In Utica, a housing model for New York

When most upstate residents hear about the state’s mounting affordable housing crisis, they likely think: That’s not happening here; that’s a New York City problem. They couldn’t be more wrong. The fact is that the crippling shortage of safe, affordable housing is a statewide issue, and one that is impacting...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar Introduces Bills That Aim For Guaranteed Income

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar introduced two bills Friday that are intended to create a grant program to fund local income pilots, a national guaranteed income program, and to establish a new economic model that measures well-being. Omar formally introduced the Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) Act and the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) Act. “Poverty is a policy choice. For too long we have prioritized endless growth while millions are homeless, hungry or without healthcare,” said Omar. “The pandemic has laid bare these inequalities. We as a nation have the ability to make sure everyone has their basic needs like food, housing and healthcare met.” The SUPPORT Act will focus on the guaranteed income program of up to $1,200 per month for adults, and $600 for kids, following pilot programs across the nation. The GPI Act will provide an alternative economic metric to supplement GDP calculations and revamp economic policies by including socio-economic and environmental factors. The GPI Act is cosponsored by Reps. Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Dwight Evans, Pramila Jayapal, and Marie Newman. The SUPPORT Act is cosponsored by the same group with the addition of Pramila Jayapal.
House Rentstreetsensemedia.org

Federal rental assistance for whom?

The city has more than $352 million of federal rental assistance funds to help D.C. residents who struggled with rents due to COVID-19. Where does that leave the homeless? Where does that leave the people who’ve been staying in shelters that don’t pass health inspections?. Some people have been living...
Louisiana StateKNOE TV8

Resources available for people facing eviction in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Several eviction moratoriums kept landlords and mortgage companies at bay as the COVID-19 pandemic raged. The moratorium expires Saturday, with no expectation for renewal. Monroe Planning and Urban Development Director Ellen Hill said the City of Monroe received more than $400,000 from its first allocation of...

Comments / 3

Community Policy