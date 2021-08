By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re looking for a job, the Rivers Casino might be in the market for your services. They are hosting a hiring event on Thursday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. and lasting until 7:00 p.m. and are looking to hire servers and card dealers. Anyone that stops by can interview for a job. The Rivers recently raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour for non-tipped workers. The casino also says you can “earn while you learn” with on-the-job training.