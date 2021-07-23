Kilgoround: Next Dive-In Movie set for Aug. 14, Kilgore ISD Meet The Teacher on Aug. 16
The Kilgore City Pool will be hosting a free Dive-In Movie, "Godzilla vs. Kong," Saturday, Aug. 14. Doors to the pool will open at 8 p.m., and the movie will begin at approximately 9 p.m. or when it is dark, whichever is first. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets to watch the movie. Please no outside food or drink.
