From the Editor's Desk: A colorful addition to the downtown
After numerous months of work, the scaffolding is coming down and the latest mural celebrating Keyser is finally finished. Located on the side of the Solar Mountain Records building on Armstrong Street, this latest effort of the Highland Arts Public Arts Committee features a train rolling into the foreground, chugging past what I assume is the old railroad machine shop. Watching the train go by is a young boy and his dog.www.newstribune.info
