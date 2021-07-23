Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Val’ Review: A Documentary Portrait of Kilmer That’s Sensitive If Frustratingly Surface-Level

By David Ehrlich, @davidehrlich
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“It is difficult to talk and be understood,” actor and artist Val Kilmer sighs in the opening minutes of the documentary that Leo Scott and Ting Poo have made from and about his life, which is largely cobbled together from thousands of hours of home video footage that Kilmer has shot over the last six decades. So difficult, in fact, that his son Jack actually does the talking for him. Kilmer has undergone two tracheotomies in the process of treating his throat cancer, and now speaks with a death rattle that makes him sound much worse than he feels.

www.indiewire.com

Comments / 0

IndieWire

IndieWire

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Joanne Whalley
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Montgomery Clift
Person
John Frankenheimer
Person
Marlon Brando
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Juilliard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Val Kilmer voice box: Did the actor smoke?

VAL Kilmer opened up about his battle with throat cancer in a new Amazon documentary. The Top Gun star produced Val, a film set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, before hitting theatres on July 23, 2021. Why does Val Kilmer use a voice box?. Val had to undergo...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Val Kilmer fans send support after documentary clip shows actor speaking with voice box post-cancer surgery

Fans of Val Kilmer have expressed support for the actor after the trailer was released for a new documentary film about his life.In the trailer for Val, the Heat and Batman Forever star is seen speaking with the use of a voice box.Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, and initially kept his condition private. While treating the disease, Kilmer underwent a tracheotomy which affected his ability to talk.Much of the documentary is comprised of videos taken by Kilmer himself throughout his life, taken either at home or while making movies. Directed by Leo Scott and Ting...
Celebritiestheplaylist.net

‘Val’ Trailer: Cannes-Bound Val Kilmer Doc Wants To Tell The Actor’s Story More Than Ever

In 2014, actor Val Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer and went public with his illness in 2017. Because of the various surgeries that impacted his throat, the actor’s voice has radically changed, and in fact, he has a difficult and even painful time talking. And now, because of that, Kilmer says he wants to tell his own story “more than ever.” Thanks to directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott, A24, and Amazon Studios, he’ll be telling it very soon in the new doc, “Val.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Val Kilmer Gives Health Update on Throat Cancer in 'Val' Documentary Trailer

Val Kilmer reveals his healing journey now that he's in recovery following a brief battle with throat cancer in the latest trailer for his upcoming documentary Val. The trailer begins with a montage of Kilmer's home footage before jumping into many behind-the-scenes recordings of his time on the sets of movies like Top Gun and Batman. “I’ve lived a magical life and I’ve captured quite a bit of it," he says.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Val Kilmer Looks Back On His Career, Throat Cancer Battle In Powerful New Documentary

With his Hollywood profile once again on the rise, Val Kilmer is set to offer a candid take on his storied career and his physical health in a new documentary. Amazon Prime on Tuesday unveiled the first trailer for “Val,” due to premiere this week at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. The documentary comprises some 40 years’ worth of archival footage to take viewers behind the scenes of Kilmer’s films, including “The Doors,” “Tombstone” and “Batman Forever.” Movie buffs will undoubtedly appreciate the vintage shots of both the actor and his famous pals, including Kevin Bacon and Sean Penn.
MoviesPopculture

Val Kilmer Reveals the Reason He Didn't Want to Do 'Top Gun'

Val Kilmer's career could have looked a lot different had he followed his initial gut feeling on Top Gun. The New York Post reports that the 61-year-old actor said in his recently released documentary Val that when he was first approached about the movie, he didn't want to do it.
MoviesSFGate

Hollywood is the pain in the ass, not Val Kilmer

Two moments in the new Val Kilmer documentary “Val” stuck with me. The first is when Kilmer is on the set of “Red Planet” — universally regarded as a terrible movie — and openly lamenting the job to his co-star, Tom Sizemore. “Not long ago it mattered if you knew...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Are Self-Produced Projects Like Amazon’s ‘Val’ Documentaries, Memoirs or Sales Pitches?

Even Val Kilmer doesn’t consider the movie he produced about his life to be a documentary. “Val,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this month and begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video Aug. 6, traces his career from his “Top Gun” breakthrough to recent health struggles, incorporating footage from Kilmer’s vast personal archive into the film. His son, Jack, also an actor, supplements his father’s narration, the elder Kilmer’s voice virtually unrecognizable from his heyday as a performer due to treatment for throat cancer. “Val would say in relation to this film that we are not making a documentary; we’re making...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Val Kilmer finds it ‘difficult’ to be understood

Val Kilmer finds it “difficult to talk and be understood” after battling throat cancer. The 61-year-old actor – who was diagnosed with the disease in 2014 – is determined to tell his story “more than ever”, even though he doesn’t find it easy to communicate these days after having a tracheostomy.
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

'Val' Review: Val Kilmer Looks Back at His Stardom, His Fall From It, and 40 Years of Self-Videotaping

In “Val,” the actor Val Kilmer, now in his early 60s, appears before us as a broken-down relic of himself. His face, once beaming and chiseled, with that smile that resembled a bite, now looks soggy and morose, with dark eyebrows that give him an oddly Nixonian cast. More dramatically, he speaks in a thin robotic rasp, the result of a procedure performed on his trachea to heal the throat cancer that was diagnosed in 2015. Kilmer beat the cancer but was left with that scratchy voice-box drone, which takes a bit of getting used to. Yet once you do get used to it, you realize he’s very much the same fellow — or, at least, the older, wiser, more melancholy version. Kilmer used to talk quite fast; that was part of his comic sauvity in films like “Real Genius” — that this dude who looked like a sun god spoke like a geek in overdrive. Everything about him is slower now, and we can see how the effort it takes to speak has changed him. He’s someone who can no longer afford to mince words.
Celebritiesworldofreel.com

‘Val’ Reveals Whatever the Hell Happened to Val Kilmer [Cannes]

Entering directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo‘s “Val,” one is best suited not knowing what has happened to actor Val Kilmer. When Kilmer’s sheer physical deterioration was revealed on-screen, the audience at the DeBussy theatre gasped. I knew about it due to the excellent 2020 NYT piece “What Happened to Val Kilmer?” which laid out the actor’s brutal bout with lung cancer and the chemotherapy that destroyed his ability to speak — to the point where a tracheotomy has forced him to press on a hole in his jugular to let out a screechy babble of worded sentences.
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

'Val' is a heartwarming must-see documentary about longtime actor Kilmer

Jul. 23—Val Kilmer, a poster boy of blockbuster-crazed '80s and '90s Hollywood, exists in the duality of being both a household name and a faded entry of America's pop culture memory. His story is unfortunately not unique to Hollywood — an actor who was catapulted into the spotlight before he...
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Jack Nicholson and Marlon Brando's Bizarre Western: 'The Missouri Breaks'

M. Night Shyamalan's new thriller Old takes place on a mysterious beach where people age rapidly. As one character descends into madness, though, it's not that predicament which plagues him. He's fixated on something he can't remember: what movie starred Jack Nicholson and Marlon Brando? "Jack Nicholson! Marlon Brando!" The man, played by Rufus Sewell, laments. And unless a Western fanatic (like me) was sitting in the theater with you screaming out "The Missouri Breaks!" you might be wondering the same question.
CelebritiesKansas City Star

Review: Intimate ‘Val’ lets Val Kilmer tell his own story

"My name is Val Kilmer," the voice says, but it's not Val Kilmer speaking. It's his son, Jack, who narrates "Val," the deeply moving and profoundly intimate documentary about the enigmatic actor and movie star. Val Kilmer no longer sounds like you remember him sounding, and he no longer looks...
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

At the Movies: Val Kilmer documentary features homemade movies

FAIRFIELD — A documentary about actor Val Kilmer, “Val,” is one of several movies arriving on screens this week. For more than four decades, Kilmer has amassed thousands of hours of footage through homemade movies with his brothers to blockbusters such as “Top Gun” and “Batman Forever.” It’s rated R.

Comments / 0

Community Policy