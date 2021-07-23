Paddles Up Niagara a 'legacy outdoor recreation event'

Grand Island activity supports Greenway Commission goals, promotes tourism. The Niagara River Greenway Commission was signed into legislation in 2004, with the responsibility for developing a plan for a linear system of parks and conservation areas that would redefine the Niagara River in terms of its history, economic vitality and ecological significance. Grand Island is considered to be the heart of the Niagara River corridor and, over the past 16 years, the Niagara River Greenway Commission has contributed close to $6.2 million through the four standing committees. Funded proposals addressed projects relating to creating nature preserves, developing connecting trails to the shoreline, improving riparian habitats, removing invasive species, and supporting adaptive water sports. Providing better shoreline access and bringing people to the water is a primary mission of the commission.