Local school districts call emergency meetings to come up with mask-wearing policies

Local school districts are now scrambling to come up with mask-wearing policies, two days after the governor announced the state’s mandate is expiring.

At least eight local districts are planning to hold meetings next week.

“I know it is. It’s a big topic in our community so yeah, it’s gonna be definitely something we’re gonna keep on top of,” parent Enrique Granillo said.

With an 11 and 13-year-old, Granillo said his family will be paying attention to whatever comes of this weekend’s emergency school board meeting for Mooresville graded schools.

So will this dad of a pre-k student. He said their school follows the guidance the district lays out.

“Of course, obviously, we want to help things get back to normal as quickly as possible, so we’re willing to follow any guidelines that they have for us. Just try to do our part,” parent Gaston Tillery said.

Last school year, the big debate was to go remote or not. Now, it’s masks in schools.

Starting Sunday in Mooresville, there’s a lineup of school board meetings to discuss how to handle them, now that the decision lies with school districts.

The governor and state health leaders are urging masks to stay required for grades K-8 and ensure those unvaccinated in older grades wear them as well.

According to Sunday’s agenda in Mooresville, right now there is just 30 minutes slated for public comment. Of course, the board could always change that.

These parents said they plan to send their children to school in-person no matter the decision.

“Absolutely, I think they need that bond with other kids, that social interaction has to happen,” Granillo said.

“If it’s optional, we won’t be wearing one. I will say that. We’ll be comfortable with it, either way, I think. As long as she gets to learn, that’s the most important thing to us,” Tillery said.

As for the other districts, Anson County, Hickory City and Caldwell County and Cleveland County Schools meet July 26. Gaston County Schools meets July 27. Avery and Burke County Schools meets July 29.

Channel 9 is still waiting to see the direction CMS and Cabarrus County Schools choose to go.

