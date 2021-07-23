Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mooresville, NC

Local school districts call emergency meetings to come up with mask-wearing policies

By Elsa Gillis, wsoctv.com
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gkp8_0b6AGfG600

Local school districts are now scrambling to come up with mask-wearing policies, two days after the governor announced the state’s mandate is expiring.

At least eight local districts are planning to hold meetings next week.

“I know it is. It’s a big topic in our community so yeah, it’s gonna be definitely something we’re gonna keep on top of,” parent Enrique Granillo said.

With an 11 and 13-year-old, Granillo said his family will be paying attention to whatever comes of this weekend’s emergency school board meeting for Mooresville graded schools.

[ COUNTY BY COUNTY: Local school districts’ mask-wearing policies ]

So will this dad of a pre-k student. He said their school follows the guidance the district lays out.

“Of course, obviously, we want to help things get back to normal as quickly as possible, so we’re willing to follow any guidelines that they have for us. Just try to do our part,” parent Gaston Tillery said.

Last school year, the big debate was to go remote or not. Now, it’s masks in schools.

Starting Sunday in Mooresville, there’s a lineup of school board meetings to discuss how to handle them, now that the decision lies with school districts.

The governor and state health leaders are urging masks to stay required for grades K-8 and ensure those unvaccinated in older grades wear them as well.

[ ALSO READ: Cooper shares updated mask guidance for upcoming school year ]

According to Sunday’s agenda in Mooresville, right now there is just 30 minutes slated for public comment. Of course, the board could always change that.

These parents said they plan to send their children to school in-person no matter the decision.

“Absolutely, I think they need that bond with other kids, that social interaction has to happen,” Granillo said.

“If it’s optional, we won’t be wearing one. I will say that. We’ll be comfortable with it, either way, I think. As long as she gets to learn, that’s the most important thing to us,” Tillery said.

As for the other districts, Anson County, Hickory City and Caldwell County and Cleveland County Schools meet July 26. Gaston County Schools meets July 27. Avery and Burke County Schools meets July 29.

Channel 9 is still waiting to see the direction CMS and Cabarrus County Schools choose to go.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(Watch Below: Cooper announces new guidance for masks in schools)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
44K+
Followers
56K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Health
Mooresville, NC
Education
Mooresville, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Cabarrus County Schools#Gaston County Schools#Channel 9#Cms#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

U.S. announces Cuba sanctions as Biden meets with Cuban American leaders

The Biden administration imposed new sanctions against two top Cuban officials and the Cuban National Revolutionary Police for their role in the crackdown against anti-government protesters in Cuba. The announcement came right before President Joe Biden hosted Cuban-American leaders, including Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Manny...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Walt Disney Co. will mandate Covid vaccines for U.S. workers

The Walt Disney Co., a media conglomerate that owns Disney theme parks, ABC networks, and namesake movie studios, will require all salaried and non-union employees to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, according to a statement. “At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has...

Comments / 1

Community Policy