Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Where is J’s head at?

cartermatt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 5 episode 3 is coming to TNT this Sunday and to the surprise of no one, things are going to get messy. How could they not be?. If you look above, you can see a new look at Finn Cole as J in the forefront from this weekend’s episode, and there is probably a good bit on his mind at the moment. He’s still coming to terms with the new version of the empire — he’s using Frankie as a fence, trying to run things behind the scenes, and also figure out what life without Smurf truly looks like.

Related
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

The Real Reason 'Good Witch' Is Ending Forever Will Break Fans' Hearts

After the season 7 finale on July 25, Hallmark's Good Witch will be no more. In early July, Hallmark announced its decision to end the long-running series starring Catherine Bell (as Cassie Nightingale) and James Denton (as Dr. Sam Radford) after seven seasons and several movies. To those who've followed Cassie's journey since the first movie premiered back in 2008, the news was both shocking and utterly devastating. But even still, Catherine is keeping her head held high. Reacting to the news on Instagram, Catherine made it clear that she's "so grateful" for the opportunity to play Cassie for the past 13 years.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Jeopardy!': Canceled NBC Show Gets Shoutout, and Its Star Is Ecstatic

Good Girls fans have not had much reason to celebrate lately, but the show got a shout-out from Jeopardy! during Monday's episode that had even star Mae Whitman celebrating. Good Girls ran four seasons and 50 episodes before it was canceled last month, and its series finale aired on July 22. Efforts to keep the show alive with a fifth season on Netflix ultimately did not pan out.
TV Showscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 9 spoilers: Is one of Katie’s guys leaving?

On this past episode of The Bachelorette, we saw one of Katie Thurston’s guys in Michael step away from the competition. That was surprising, but is something more shocking right around the corner? Are we going to say farewell to another one of her men? It’s absolutely something to be concerned about as we get closer to episode 9 airing on Monday night.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Love, Victor’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

“Love, Victor” has been renewed for Season 3 at Hulu, Variety has learned. Season 2 of the series, which takes place after the events of the film “Love, Simon,” debuted on the streamer back in June. Both seasons of the show to date have consisted of 10 episodes. In the series, Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) is a new student at Creekwood High who has just moved with his family from rural Texas to Atlanta. On top of all the usual high school pressures of making friends and fitting in, Victor is still figuring out his sexuality – a tricky subject in his religious family....
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto, week 4?

The Power of Veto Competition took place today in the Big Brother 23 house and, of course, there were big implications behind what would happen. Before we share the winner, here’s a quick breakdown for those of you who have may have missed some of the news as of late — Head of Household Christian nominated Whitney and Hannah for eviction. There has been some back-and-forth on who the target could be but in the end, we think the Cookout will have Hannah’s back and keep her around. The fear is that the alliance ends up being exposed and of course, they don’t want that.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

5 huge Casualty spoilers for Jacob and Tina's special episode

Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty will be airing a special episode next week, which focuses solely on the coercive control we're seeing in Jacob and Tina's relationship. Recent episodes have highlighted the insidious hold Tina has over Jacob, and next week's scenes will see this intensify. Charles Venn and Adele James...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Promo: Which Cody Will End Up The Alpha?

So we're guessing that Animal Kingdom fans more than realize that the cast wasn't kidding when they said that the fifth season would waste any time kicking things into overdrive. Between fending off some seriously deadly challenges and learning more about the behind-the-scenes maneuverings that Smurf (Ellen Barkin) kept in play to keep the Codys protected. If Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and J (Finn Cole) want to reaffirm the family's seat at the head of the crime world, they're going to have to step their game up big time. To do that, the family needs an "alpha" and that's where the biggest problem lies- a problem you'll see addressed in the following preview for the season. What do you do when everyone thinks they're the "alpha"?
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 promo all about the bromance

Sure, we all hope that Bachelor in Paradise season 7 brings us a few new love stories — but why can’t we have a bromance at the same time?. The promo below gives you a pretty good sense of what’s coming for the upcoming season, which is heading your way on August 16 — at least in terms of a couple of guys. There’s something so pure and also ridiculous about seeing bros do their bro thing set to the music of Rick Astley’s classic “Never Gonna Give You Up.” (Was this whole promo a secret celebration of the song getting to a billion views on YouTube?)
TV SeriesKATU.com

Shawn Hatosy on "Animal Kingdom"

Get ready for season five of TNT’s hit series--"Animal Kingdom!" Shawn Hatosy joined us to talk about the critically-acclaimed show in which he returns as Andrew “Pope” Cody. The Cody family is still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With...
Comicsepicstream.com

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Anime Episode 4 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN and Where to Watch Kanojo mo Kanojo

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Things are starting to get a little more complicated in Girlfriend, Girlfriend and it seems that this will go on and continue as the story progresses. The romantic comedy anime show is on its way to Episode 4 and let’s see how problematic it will go based on the manga of Hiroyuki, Kanojo mo Kanojo, have the release date and time set on your countdown now, and be sure to see where to watch the series.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? New episode 18 (finale) spoilers

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Within this article we come bearing an answer to that question, plus a larger look at what lies ahead. You know at this point in the season that things are VERY intense. After all, it seems like Stan is the one in the crosshairs over the hit on Emily’s life, and that’s not going to be something that Walker takes easily. We could be building up to one of the most shocking confrontations yet, one that will allow Jared Padalecki to give his boldest performance of the season. It could also be what tests Walker as a lawman in a way that we haven’t seen so far.
Video GamesTVLine

Animal Kingdom Sneak Peek: J Looks Ready to 'Cry Uncle' When He's Busted

There are lit hibachis that aren’t as hot as the seat in which Animal Kingdom’s J is taking a load off in this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode (TNT, 9/8c). Now, J is, of course, used to being in tight spots, what with being a part of the thieving Cody clan. But in this instance, it’s actually his family with whom he’s in trouble. Uncles Deran and Craig, you see, have caught wind of his secrecy and want to know what he’s been hiding. Ever helpful, Uncle Pope chimes in with an itemized list that runs the gamut from a bowling alley to a condo.
TV SeriesInternational Business Times

‘Digimon Adventure’ Episode 58 Spoilers: Hikari’s Next Challenge

Hikari and Tailmon face a big challenge as they go up against a formidable enemy in "Digimon Adventure" Episode 58. The new episode is titled "Hikari, New Life." The official preview trailer of Episode 58 is out. The promo shows Hikari and Tailmon surrounded by hostile Digimon. And that is when Tailmon decides to attack the threat.
Comicsepicstream.com

Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory Anime Episode 3 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, and Where to Watch Megami-ryou no Ryoubo-kun

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Asread-produced anime series based on the shōnen manga of Megami-ryou no Ryoubo-kun by Ikumi Hino has an intriguing story and it’s picking up the interest of many. Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory Episode 3 is about to arrive so make sure to check where you can watch the show and have the release date and time set on your countdown.

