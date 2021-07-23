Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Where is J’s head at?
Season 5 episode 3 is coming to TNT this Sunday and to the surprise of no one, things are going to get messy. How could they not be?. If you look above, you can see a new look at Finn Cole as J in the forefront from this weekend’s episode, and there is probably a good bit on his mind at the moment. He’s still coming to terms with the new version of the empire — he’s using Frankie as a fence, trying to run things behind the scenes, and also figure out what life without Smurf truly looks like.cartermatt.com
