Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Where is J’s head at?

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Within this article we come bearing an answer to that question, plus a larger look at what lies ahead. You know at this point in the season that things are VERY intense. After all, it seems like Stan is the one in the crosshairs over the hit on Emily’s life, and that’s not going to be something that Walker takes easily. We could be building up to one of the most shocking confrontations yet, one that will allow Jared Padalecki to give his boldest performance of the season. It could also be what tests Walker as a lawman in a way that we haven’t seen so far.