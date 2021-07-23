Cancel
Digimon Adventure Fans Loved its Cameo During the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigimon Adventure fans loved the series' big "cameo" during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony! Although it was nearly canceled in light of the newest state of emergency now in effect in Tokyo, the Summer Olympic games (which had already been postponed from last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic) have officially kicked off. And while fans had been expected to see more anime representation due to a number of promotional materials leading up to the event, it seems one anime and video game franchise actually slipped through the cracks and unexpectedly got a big time cameo.

