Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

United Way of Central Maryland volunteers beautify Ben Franklin High School

By WMAR Staff
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bs19q_0b6AG8PU00

United Way of Central Maryland is doing its part to clean up Baltimore City, and is getting people in the community to help out.

The organization hosted a volunteer beautification event Friday morning at Ben Franklin High School in Brooklyn Park.

Volunteers painted, cleaned, and organized spaces inside the school. They also worked on a teacher relaxation room.

"About two years ago, we had to put this project on hold,” said United Way of Central Maryland Vice President of Education Natalie Dixon. “Our women united members were on a tour of our United Way Family Center and they saw the teacher's lounge and just thought we really need to do better for these teachers. Teaching is such a tough job, especially the last two years after the pandemic and they wanted to find a way to say thank you."

United Way has a registry for the lounge, they're asking community members to help them get things like chairs, lamps, and rugs to cozy up the area. They're also holding a school supply drive to help students start the school year off right.

Comments / 0

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, MD
City
Brooklyn Park, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#United Way Family Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
United Way
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy