Photo | Students look after health of trees in Watsonville

Andrew Camarena, Karla Leyva and Jesus Basulto check the health of a scarlet oak tree at Ramsay Park in Watsonville on Friday. The three Pajaro Valley High School students were finishing their Watsonville Climate Corps Leadership Institute’s summer training program, which concluded Friday. The program, an initiative of the environmental nonprofit Watsonville Wetlands Watch, offers two-year paid internships to 16 high school-aged students from the Watsonville area to learn about and develop skills in watershed restoration, urban forestry and waste reduction. The Ramsay Park tree plantings are part of the Watsonville Community Forest Project, which is a collaboration between the city of Watsonville and Watsonville Wetlands Watch to increase tree canopy cover throughout the city through the planting and care of thousands of trees. (Shmuel Thaler – Santa Cruz Sentinel)